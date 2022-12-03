Syria: EU Statement on Chemical Weapons Misleads International Community

Islam Times - Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that the statement released by the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy about chemical weapons goes too far to mislead the international community.

The statement added that such weapons have been used in Europe and by some EU states and the US in many places in the world.

“Syria reaffirms that it will not use and has never used such weapons, but they were used by terrorist groups and western intelligence apparatus… Syria also stresses it rejects the use of these weapons in any place or at any time,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry concluded.

“Some western states and representatives of the European Union go too far in misleading the international community on the use of countries, like Syria and Russia, for chemical weapons, in order to defame the image of the two countries in services of the West’s colonial targets,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry said Thursday in a statement in response to the EU comments.