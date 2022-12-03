0
Saturday 3 December 2022 - 03:56

Syria: EU Statement on Chemical Weapons Misleads International Community

Story Code : 1028185
Syria: EU Statement on Chemical Weapons Misleads International Community
“Some western states and representatives of the European Union go too far in misleading the international community on the use of countries, like Syria and Russia, for chemical weapons, in order to defame the image of the two countries in services of the West’s colonial targets,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry said Thursday in a statement in response to the EU comments.
 
The statement added that such weapons have been used in Europe and by some EU states and the US in many places in the world.
 
“Syria reaffirms that it will not use and has never used such weapons, but they were used by terrorist groups and western intelligence apparatus… Syria also stresses it rejects the use of these weapons in any place or at any time,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
UN: Iraq Christians Were Victims of Daesh War Crimes
UN: Iraq Christians Were Victims of Daesh War Crimes
2 December 2022
UAE Embassy Hosts Ben Gvir Despite Earlier Warning Against Him
UAE Embassy Hosts Ben Gvir Despite Earlier Warning Against Him
2 December 2022
EU Commission Under Fire After Tweeting Massive Ukrainian Military Losses
EU Commission Under Fire After Tweeting Massive Ukrainian Military Losses
2 December 2022
Lavrov: Europe Building Security Not with Russia, But Against It
Lavrov: Europe Building Security Not with Russia, But Against It
1 December 2022
Lawyer Accuses MBS Of Attempting To ’Manipulate’ Court System
Lawyer Accuses MBS Of Attempting To ’Manipulate’ Court System
1 December 2022
Tel Aviv Regime Facing Another Palestinian Intifada: Israeli Media
Tel Aviv Regime Facing Another Palestinian Intifada: Israeli Media
1 December 2022
Global Action Urged against Israeli Atrocities, Apartheid
Global Action Urged against Israeli Atrocities, Apartheid
30 November 2022
Russia Calls on Turkey to Honor its Obligations in Syria’s Idlib: Diplomat
Russia Calls on Turkey to Honor its Obligations in Syria’s Idlib: Diplomat
30 November 2022
Syria’s Moderate Dealing with Possible Turkish Operation in the North
Syria’s Moderate Dealing with Possible Turkish Operation in the North
30 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iraq
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iraq's Central Government Should Extend its Authority to Insecure Areas
30 November 2022
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
29 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
28 November 2022