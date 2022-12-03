US Sanctions “Hezbollah’s Financial, Amendment Facilitators”

Islam Times - The United States has imposed sanctions on what it calls individuals and companies facilitating the Lebanese popular resistance group Hezbollah's financial and weapon procurement affairs.

The OFAC also slapped sanctions against an additional individual who it accused of involvement in facilitating weapons procurement for the group.

The office named some of the targeted individuals as Adel Mohamad Mansour, the alleged leader of a Hezbollah-run financial institution; Naser Hassan Neser, who the OFAC has accused of working with an entity that provided financial services to the group, and Hassan Khalil, who purportedly worked towards acquiring weapons on behalf of Hezbollah.

The two companies sanctioned on Thursday over allegedly providing financial services to Hezbollah were named as al-Khobara and Auditors.

Since its establishment in 1982, Hezbollah has been engaged in a determined struggle aimed at protecting Lebanon against plots that are hatched by the United States and the Israeli regime, which the resistance group considers to be behind almost all instances of instability and deadly violence in the region.

Hezbollah fought two major wars imposed by the Israeli regime on Lebanon in the 2000s, forcing Tel Aviv, which is Washington's most-treasured regional ally, into a humiliating retreat on both occasions.

