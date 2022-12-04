0
Sunday 4 December 2022 - 03:13

MBS’ Freedom Style: Saudi Forces Re-arrest Sheikh Kadhim Al-Amri

Story Code : 1028382
Social media activists reported that members of the Presidency of State Security detained Sheikh al-Amri, a well-known scholar in the holy city of Medina, earlier this week without any charges against him.

The activists added the forces transferred the man, who is the son of the late Sheikh Muhammad al-Amri, to an “unknown place” after his arrest.

Saudi agents had earlier arrested Sheikh Amri in early February.

He is the custodian of a famous mosque in Medina and represents Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani. He had been arrested once in 2010 as well.

Last month, Saudi security forces re-arrested distinguished Shia cleric Sheikh Muhammad al-Abbad in al- ‘Umran city of al-Ahsa province without a warrant, and took him away to an unknown location.

Sheikh Abbad had been arrested on September 16, 2019. The Supreme Court sentenced him at the time to two and a half years in prison, and slapped a travel ban of the same period against him. He was imprisoned for nearly 3 years before being released last March.

The cleric is known for his strong and courageous stances in defense of citizens' rights, and speaking fearlessly against abuses and misappropriation of organizational power by state authorities.

Saudi Arabia has stepped up politically-motivated arrests, prosecution, and conviction of peaceful dissident writers and human rights campaigners, in particular in the Eastern Province.
