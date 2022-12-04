0
Sunday 4 December 2022 - 03:31

Snowden Receives Russian Passport

Story Code : 1028388
Snowden Receives Russian Passport
According to Snowden’s lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, who spoke with Interfax on Friday, the whistleblower has also taken an oath mandated by law in order to become a full-fledged Russian citizen.

Kucherena noted that since Snowden now holds a Russian passport, he cannot be legally extradited to any foreign state seeking charges against him. In the US, where he stands accused of espionage and theft of state property.

When Snowden was granted citizenship in late September, concerns were raised that the whistleblower could now be drafted into the Russian army and sent to fight in Ukraine. His lawyer, however, has explained that although Snowden is now technically a Russian citizen of military age, he is not eligible for mobilization because he has never served in the Russian army.

In 2013, Snowden leaked a massive trove of classified documents revealing the NSA’s sprawling surveillance operations, which targeted American civilians and collected their electronic communication data and phone records. His revelations launched nation-wide debates about government surveillance and led the US appeals court to declare the NSA’s program unlawful.

When the leaked files were posted in a number of media outlets, Washington promptly revoked Snowden’s US citizenship, making him a de facto stateless individual. He initially tried to flee from Hong Kong to Latin America, but got stranded during a layover in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, where he ended up living for over a month.

Ultimately, he was granted asylum in Russia, where he has remained to this day.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
3 December 2022
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
3 December 2022
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
3 December 2022
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
2 December 2022
UN: Iraq Christians Were Victims of Daesh War Crimes
UN: Iraq Christians Were Victims of Daesh War Crimes
2 December 2022
UAE Embassy Hosts Ben Gvir Despite Earlier Warning Against Him
UAE Embassy Hosts Ben Gvir Despite Earlier Warning Against Him
2 December 2022
EU Commission Under Fire After Tweeting Massive Ukrainian Military Losses
EU Commission Under Fire After Tweeting Massive Ukrainian Military Losses
2 December 2022
Lavrov: Europe Building Security Not with Russia, But Against It
Lavrov: Europe Building Security Not with Russia, But Against It
1 December 2022
Lawyer Accuses MBS Of Attempting To ’Manipulate’ Court System
Lawyer Accuses MBS Of Attempting To ’Manipulate’ Court System
1 December 2022
Tel Aviv Regime Facing Another Palestinian Intifada: Israeli Media
Tel Aviv Regime Facing Another Palestinian Intifada: Israeli Media
1 December 2022
Global Action Urged against Israeli Atrocities, Apartheid
Global Action Urged against Israeli Atrocities, Apartheid
30 November 2022
Russia Calls on Turkey to Honor its Obligations in Syria’s Idlib: Diplomat
Russia Calls on Turkey to Honor its Obligations in Syria’s Idlib: Diplomat
30 November 2022