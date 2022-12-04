0
Sunday 4 December 2022 - 03:33

EU’s Borrell, Iran’s Amir Abdollahian Discuss Latest Situation of JCPOA Talks

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, including the Islamic Republic’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] as well as the talks in Vienna, Austria, to lift anti-Iran sanctions and return to the 2015 nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

Amir Abdollahian appreciated Borrell’s role in paving the way for interaction and negotiation and criticized a few European ministers for resorting to undiplomatic behavior, saying that today some radical politicians hide themselves behind the European Union and misuse the bloc’s reputation.

The Iranian FM went on to say that as a result of such behavior, the strategic goals of the European Union have been sacrificed for interests of some violation-seekers and even terrorists, who provide politicians with wrong information.

The top diplomat also underlined the importance of the role that the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy can play to keep the bloc away from such unconstructive emotions.

Borrell referred to his efforts to promote all sides in Vienna to return to their commitments under the JCPOA, emphasizing that he will keep up his consultations to pave the ground for reaching a consensus in this respect.
