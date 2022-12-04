0
Sunday 4 December 2022 - 10:14

Security Incident Reported at Ben Gurion Airport As Head of Israeli Regime Departs for Bahrain

Story Code : 1028440
Isaac Herzog, the head of the Zionist regime, was at Ben Gurion Airport waiting to board a flight to Bahrain when gunshots were reportedly heard nearby, according to multiple news sources.

The reports indicated that the officials in charge of airport security asked people sitting in the waiting areas to lie down on the ground.

According to several Hebrew language sources, police officers have reportedly fired at a Palestinian man who crashed a vehicle through a checkpoint at the entrance of Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday morning, before he was shot by guards opening fire.

The Times of Israel claimed that the reported suspect was lightly wounded in the shooting, and police said he would be questioned.

Airport security responded by opening fire and deploying roadblocks.

Herzog departed for Bahrain Sunday morning for a two-day visit.

The trip is the first by the regime’s official to the island kingdom, and will be followed by a visit to the United Arab Emirates.
