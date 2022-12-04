Moscow: US Trying to Derail JCPOA Revival Talks

Islam Times - In reaction to the baseless statements of US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, a Russian diplomat said that it is high time for the United States to stop attempts to derail the talk on the JCPOA revival.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Russian diplomat told Ria Novosti news agency that Moscow hopes Washington will stop attempts to derail the talks on the revival of JCPOA.It is heard from time to time that question the adherence of the current administration of US President Biden to its promises for returning US to the negotiating table on the revival of JCPOA.Americans are definitely acting hastily and are looking for an excuse to derail the JCPOA talks, but this is not a matter of choice, the Russian diplomat continued.He went on to say that the United States is obliged to adhere to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and correct all violations committed in this respect.