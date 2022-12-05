Hamas Warns Assassination of Palestinian Youth in West Bank Won’t Go Unanswered

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has deplored the fatal shooting of a young Palestinian man by Israeli forces in the northern part of the West Bank, stressing that the execution in the Occupied Territory will not go unanswered.

“The Zionist regime’s assassination of Ammar Mefleh hurt the feelings of the entire Palestinian nation and all freedom-loving people worldwide. This crime will not go unanswered,” senior Hamas official Ismail Radwan said on Saturday evening.He decried the assassination in the town of Huwara as an ugly and heinous crime committed before the eyes of the international community, terming the street execution as a war crime and a crime against humanity.“The crime committed by the occupying Israeli regime against defenseless and unarmed Mefleh is a crime against humanity, which will not go unpunished,” Radwan said.The senior Hamas member emphasized that the Tel Aviv regime will seriously regret perpetration of the crime as Palestinian resistance fighters will not settle for any punishment less than exacting revenge on Mefleh’s murderer.“Therefore, we call upon all resistance fighters to join forces in order to eliminate the criminal responsible for the execution. We ask all Palestinian combatants to go after him because he has committed an appalling crime,” Radwan noted.He went on to stress that Israeli officials must know that they have to pay a heavy price for their acts of aggression against the Palestinian nation and the crime in Huwara.“We emphasize that the occupying Zionist regime is trying to divert world public attention from the horrendous crime in the West Bank. The crime will, however, be answered appropriately either from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, al-Quds or the 1948 Israeli-Occupied Territories. We ask all Palestinians to respond to Mefleh’s assassination,” Radwan said.The high-profile Hamas figure stated that the blood of Palestinian martyrs will not go in vain, and will further motivate Palestinian fighters to press ahead with their struggle and resistance against the occupying regime.