0
Monday 5 December 2022 - 07:24

US Provoked Riots in Iran to Win Concessions in JCPOA Talks: Amirabdollahian

Story Code : 1028582
US Provoked Riots in Iran to Win Concessions in JCPOA Talks: Amirabdollahian
Speaking at a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic in Belgrade on Sunday, Amirabdollahian said the Iranian nation has successfully emerged from the recent riots that were provoked by foreign interference with hybrid warfare.
 
He said the US and a number of other Western countries sought to incite riots in Iran, because “one of the US’ objectives was to force Iran to make big concessions at the negotiating table” for the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the removal of sanctions.
 
Amirabdollahian pointed out that Iran is a democratic country, adding, “We hear and respond to the peaceful demands of the noble Iranian people on various issues but we do not allow anyone to (incite) riots and (carry out) acts of terror in our country.”
 
Amirabdollahian also highlighted the importance of development and stability in the Balkans, saying Tehran extends its hand of friendship to all countries in that region.
 
“We wish for the growth, development, unity and stability of the entire Balkan region,” he said. “Considering the historical record of Iran’s relations with the Balkan region, we extend a hand of friendship to all the countries of that region.”
 
Amirabdollahian congratulated the 85th anniversary of the establishment of ties between the two countries, saying his visit to Belgrade was taking place at the official invitation of his Serbian counterpart, Press TV reported.
 
Iran and Serbia have maintained constructive relations and seek to further expand ties in all fields, he said.
 
In talks with the Serbian foreign minister, he continued, a wide range of issues pertaining to bilateral, regional and international cooperation were discussed.
 
The top Iranian diplomat added that Tehran is ready to host the 16th session of the two countries’ joint commission in the near future.
 
Pointing to his Saturday phone call with European Union Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell, Amirabdollahian once again reiterated the country’s stance on achieving an endurable agreement that serves its national interests.
 
“I talked with Mr. Borrell about the agreement to lift the sanctions and I emphasized that only a deal that works well for the interests of the Iranian nation and is permanent is valuable to Iran,” he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
4 December 2022
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
4 December 2022
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
4 December 2022
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
3 December 2022
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
3 December 2022
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
3 December 2022
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
3 December 2022
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
2 December 2022
UN: Iraq Christians Were Victims of Daesh War Crimes
UN: Iraq Christians Were Victims of Daesh War Crimes
2 December 2022
UAE Embassy Hosts Ben Gvir Despite Earlier Warning Against Him
UAE Embassy Hosts Ben Gvir Despite Earlier Warning Against Him
2 December 2022
EU Commission Under Fire After Tweeting Massive Ukrainian Military Losses
EU Commission Under Fire After Tweeting Massive Ukrainian Military Losses
2 December 2022
Lavrov: Europe Building Security Not with Russia, But Against It
Lavrov: Europe Building Security Not with Russia, But Against It
1 December 2022