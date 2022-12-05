0
Monday 5 December 2022 - 11:50

Six Russian Killed in Western Siberia’s Gas Explosion

Story Code : 1028638
Six Russian Killed in Western Siberia’s Gas Explosion
Emergency Minister Aleksandr Kurenkov told reporters that a leak from a gas tank was the cause of the blast. He added that one of the residents said she had complained to a neighbor about the smell of gas shortly before the incident.

The building did not have a central gas heating system and residents relied on gas tanks to cook food.

According to regional emergency officials, 15 people were injured, including four who were hospitalized, while 52 residents were evacuated. Low temperatures made it difficult to clear the rubble, they said. Aleksey Dobrovolsky, the region’s top health official, said that two people are in critical condition.

Regional Governor Natalya Komarova wrote on Telegram that those who lost their homes or were evacuated have been temporarily housed at a school.

Hours later on Monday morning, a smaller blast occurred inside a house in Yaroslavl in western Russia, prompting the evacuation of more than 40 people, according to officials.

Mishandling of equipment, especially when it’s old and faulty, is often the reason for these accidents. Last month, a gas explosion destroyed a part of a five-story residential block on Sakhalin Island in Russia’s Far East, killing 10 people.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
5 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
5 December 2022
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
5 December 2022
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
4 December 2022
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
4 December 2022
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
4 December 2022
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
4 December 2022
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
3 December 2022
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
3 December 2022
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
3 December 2022
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
3 December 2022
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
2 December 2022