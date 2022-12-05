Western States Lay Down Conditions for Withdrawing Support for anti-Iran Riots

Islam Times - A high-ranking Iranian security official says certain Western countries sponsoring and provoking recent deadly riots in Iran have hinted at withdrawing support for the unrest provided that Tehran fully complies with their conditions.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Arabic-language al-Alam television news network on Monday that the states have suggested that they would adopt the approach on the condition that Iran starts to unconditionally and abundantly inject crude oil and natural gas into global energy markets, which remain unstable in the wake of Russia’s special operation in neighboring Ukraine and coercive measures against Moscow.He went on to note that the Islamic Republic has also been asked to completely yield to the demands put forward by representatives of three European countries – Britain, France and Germany – as well as those of US delegates during the course of talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal – officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).The Iranian security official also pointed to reconciliation with Saudi Arabia and patching up differences with the Riyadh government on regional issues as the third condition that Western states behind the instigation of anti-Iran riots have set out.Finally, they have called upon Tehran to sever all diplomatic, economic and trade relations with Moscow, and break off any form of cooperation with Russians.Political experts and pundits believe that four conditions laid down by Westerners for cutting off support for anti-Iran riots clearly demonstrate that they view rioters as pawns in their battle against Iran’s Islamic establishment and they have been pursuing this policy under the disguise of support for human rights and by means of an all-out psychological and media war against Tehran.Foreign-backed riots have hit various Iranian provinces since 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died at the hospital on September 16, three days after she collapsed at a police station. An investigation has attributed Amini’s death to her medical condition, rather than alleged beatings by the police.The violent riots, meanwhile, have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing terrorist attacks across the country. In the last two months, the terrorists have set fire to public properties and tortured several Basij members and security forces to death.