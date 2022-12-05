0
Monday 5 December 2022 - 22:03

Car Bombing at One of QSD Militia Headquarters in Syria’s Qamishli

Story Code : 1028730
SANA reported that an explosive device planted in a van went off inside the wall of al-Orouba School on al-Quwatli Street in the city of Qamishli, which was seized by the QSD militia and turned into a headquarters for the so-called (Education Authority), which resulted in the injury of an unknown number of the militia’s gunmen and great damage inside the headquarters.

Since 2014, the QSD militia has seized the majority of public schools in Hasaka province, prevented teaching there, and turned them into military headquarters and prisons, which left a bad reality for the educational process and its stability in public schools that adopt the curricula of the Ministry of Education.
