Tuesday 6 December 2022 - 08:22

7 Killed, 6 Injured As Roadside Bomb Strikes Bus in Northern Afghanistan

Story Code : 1028792
"Obviously it was a roadside bomb, which struck a bus of the employees of Petroleum Directorate of Hiratan border town at 7:30 a.m. Local time in Police District 3 of Mazar-i-Sharif city, leaving seven dead and six others injured," Waziri told reporters.
 
The employees were going to their office when the blast occurred, the official said, Xinhua reported.
 
Without providing more details, the official asserted that an investigation had been initiated into the incident.
 
In the meantime, an eyewitness who declined to be named said that the number of casualties could be higher than reported.
 
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the deadly blast.
