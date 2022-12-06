0
Tuesday 6 December 2022 - 09:16

“Israel”: Bibi’s Bloc to Replace Knesset Speaker

Story Code : 1028802
“Israel”: Bibi’s Bloc to Replace Knesset Speaker
The election of a new speaker, from the Netanyahu-led bloc, is an essential pre-condition for the planned right-religious coalition to take office, since several of Netanyahu’s intended ministerial appointments and commitments to incoming coalition parties require changes to existing legislation, and the Knesset speaker exerts considerable control over the Knesset’s legislative schedule.

In a statement, Levy said the request to select a new speaker was meant “to advance legislation that will allow people convicted [of crimes] and sentenced to conditional prison time to serve as ministers,” in reference to ultra-Orthodox Shas leader Aryeh Deri who is seeking to serve as a minister despite a tax fraud conviction.

“Despite the incredible pain in knowing that this is the intention of the emerging coalition, I will act with statesmanship and respect the will of the voter,” said Levy, a member of outgoing “Israeli” Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s centrist “Yesh Atid” party.

Levy said the request had come from 64 Knesset members, representing all of Netanyahu’s bloc. A majority of 61 signatures in the 120-seat Knesset was required to force the vote.

Netanyahu’s Likud party had announced earlier that all the factions in his incoming coalition had endorsed replacing Levy with one of their own. The statement from Likud also cited “significant progress” in forming a government, without elaborating.

Levy called the request “unusual” because it came before the swearing-in of the next Knesset. Netanyahu and his partners had previously discussed appointing a temporary speaker but it wasn’t clear if that was still their plan.

It also remained unclear who Netanyahu and his allies will select as the new speaker, which will give them control of the Knesset even before the coalition they are working to assemble is sworn in.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
5 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
5 December 2022
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
5 December 2022
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
4 December 2022
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
4 December 2022
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
4 December 2022
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
4 December 2022
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
3 December 2022
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
3 December 2022
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
3 December 2022
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
3 December 2022
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
2 December 2022