0
Tuesday 6 December 2022 - 09:18

Report: US Opens Probe into Musk’s Neuralink Over Animal Testing

Story Code : 1028803
Report: US Opens Probe into Musk’s Neuralink Over Animal Testing
According to the report, the company has killed about 1,500 animals following experiments since 2018. However, the total number of animal deaths does not necessarily indicate Musk's company is violating regulations, the report said.

Current and former Neuralink employees, the report added, have alleged the number of animal deaths is too high because of Musk’s demands to speed research.

Neuralink has passed all USDA inspections of its facilities, the report said, citing regulatory filings.

A spokesperson for the USDA inspector general declined to comment, the report added.

Earlier, Musk said that his neural interface technology company Neuralink is expecting to begin human clinical trials in six months.

On November 30, during the company presentation, an experimental monkey was displayed. The monkey has had the Neuralink chip in the brain for about half a year and has not developed any side effects, Musk said.

Neuralink focuses on the creation of the first two human applications: one that will restore vision and another one that will enable the movement of muscles in people who cannot do so.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
5 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
5 December 2022
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
5 December 2022
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
4 December 2022
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
4 December 2022
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
4 December 2022
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
4 December 2022
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
3 December 2022
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
3 December 2022
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
3 December 2022
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
3 December 2022
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
2 December 2022