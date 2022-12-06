0
Tuesday 6 December 2022 - 09:23

IRGC: No Mercy will Be Shown to Rioters, Terrorists Serving Iran’s Enemies

Story Code : 1028806
IRGC: No Mercy will Be Shown to Rioters, Terrorists Serving Iran’s Enemies
The elite force made the remark in a Monday statement in which it thanked the judicial officials for the death sentences handed down to four riot leaders who were affiliated with the Mossad spy agency.

The IRGC further added that the categorical sentences handed down to rioters cooperating with "Israel" proved the Judiciary’s “sensitivity and seriousness” about administering justice and safeguarding the security of citizens.

Demanding all state bodies to pay more attention to peaceful protests and people’s rightful demands, the IRGC said, “Security, intelligence, police and Basij forces ... will not hesitate in dealing firmly and powerfully with those who threaten the social security and order ... including rioters, armed thugs, and terrorists working at the behest of [Iran’s] enemies, and will show them no mercy.”

It underlined that “categorical handling of cases related to destructive, terrorist and secessionist activates that target the country’ security as well as people’s lives and property, and have inflicted heavy and irreparable losses on the nation and the country “is now a public demand, which should be attended to by the judicial officials.”

In a statement published on Saturday, the Security Council of Iran's Interior Ministry said the enemy waged a hybrid war against the Islamic Republic to weaken national solidarity and hinder the country's progress, stressing that some 200 people have lost their lives in the riots sparked by separatist and terrorist groups since their outbreak in September.

It said rioters conducted acts of vandalism, violence and insecurity in Iran and paved the way for separatist and terrorist groups to infiltrate into the country and carry out brutal attacks against innocent people.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
5 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
5 December 2022
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
5 December 2022
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
4 December 2022
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
4 December 2022
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
4 December 2022
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
4 December 2022
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
3 December 2022
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
3 December 2022
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
3 December 2022
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
3 December 2022
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
2 December 2022