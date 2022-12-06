MKO-Linked Terrorists Arrested in Iran

Islam Times - The Intelligence Ministry of Iran said its forces have dismantled several “operational cells” affiliated with the terrorist Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) across the country.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Intelligence Ministry said the MKO-linked operational cells of saboteurs have been smashed in the provinces of Tehran, Isfahan and Kurdistan.Ten elements of the cells have been arrested, the statement said, adding that they were involved in terrorist activities and several mortar attacks on Iran’s administrative, military, police and residential centers, caused damages, and fueled terror and insecurity.During a series of terrorist operations, the members of those cells had thrown improvised grenades into gatherings of people, launched mortar attacks on the above-mentioned centers, and were plotting to carry out many more brutal attacks, it added.The Intelligence Ministry said all of those terrorist activities were directly guided by the European base of the MKO terrorist group located in Albania, adding that the operations have involved even the former members of the MKO terrorist group who had been granted amnesty or whose sentences had been commuted by the Islamic Republic in the 1980s.The statement went on to say that weapons and equipment used by the arrestees in the terrorist operations have been confiscated, including mortars, grenades, materials and devices of improvised grenades, handguns, and Molotov cocktails.