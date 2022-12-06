China President to Visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Islam Times - Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia this week, Saudi state media reported on Tuesday.

President Xi is scheduled to meet Saudi king and de facto ruler as well as to attend a summit with rulers from the six-member Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and talks with leaders from elsewhere in the West Asia.Xi will arrive on Wednesday, the official Saudi Press Agency said, for his first to Saudi Arabia since 2016.The visit coincides with heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and the US over issues ranging from energy policy to regional security and human rights.The latest blow to that decades-old partnership came in October when the OPEC+ oil bloc agreed to cut production by two million barrels a day, a move the White House said amounted to "aligning with Russia" on the war in Ukraine.On Sunday, OPEC+ opted to keep those cuts in place.