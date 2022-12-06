0
Tuesday 6 December 2022 - 20:55

China President to Visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Story Code : 1028912
China President to Visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday
President Xi is scheduled to meet Saudi king and de facto ruler as well as to attend a summit with rulers from the six-member Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and talks with leaders from elsewhere in the West Asia.

Xi will arrive on Wednesday, the official Saudi Press Agency said, for his first to Saudi Arabia since 2016.

The visit coincides with heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and the US over issues ranging from energy policy to regional security and human rights.

The latest blow to that decades-old partnership came in October when the OPEC+ oil bloc agreed to cut production by two million barrels a day, a move the White House said amounted to "aligning with Russia" on the war in Ukraine.

On Sunday, OPEC+ opted to keep those cuts in place.
Comment


Featured Stories
WSJ: US Secretly Modified HIMARS Sent to Ukraine
WSJ: US Secretly Modified HIMARS Sent to Ukraine
North Korea Orders New Artillery Fire over US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Orders New Artillery Fire over US-South Korea Drills
6 December 2022
White House Asks Republicans to Condemn Trump Remarks on US Constitution
White House Asks Republicans to Condemn Trump Remarks on US Constitution
6 December 2022
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
5 December 2022
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
5 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
5 December 2022
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
5 December 2022
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
4 December 2022
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
4 December 2022
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
4 December 2022
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
4 December 2022
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
3 December 2022
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
3 December 2022