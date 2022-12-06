0
Tuesday 6 December 2022 - 21:37

Maduro: Venezuela is ready to provide full assistance to Syria

Story Code : 1028916
He asserted that Syria will achieve full victory at the end of the war waged on it.

President Maduro, receiving credentials of Kinan Zahreddine as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Syria to Venezuela, asked the new ambassador to convey his regards to President Bashar al-Assad.

President Maduro stressed his country’s readiness to extend full support and provide assistance to Syria in various areas; the economic and vital ones.

He instructed Venezuelan Minister of Petroleum, Tareck El Aissami to undertake the necessary measures to activate signed bilateral agreements, establish a joint council of businessmen between the two countries and exchange local products between the two sides as well.

Ambassador Zahreddine, for his part, conveyed the greetings of President al-Assad to President Maduro and the friendly Venezuelan people, hailing Venezuela’s support to Syria at all international forums.
