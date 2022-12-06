0
Tuesday 6 December 2022 - 22:04

Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Recognizing Cultural Weaknesses, Finding Solutions

Story Code : 1028923
Imam Khamenei made the remarks in front of visiting members of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution [SCCR] in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyeh in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon.

His Eminence underscored that leading the cultural affairs in the country is with the SCCR, adding that the council should provide scientific solutions in order to promote correct and progressive statements after observing and accurately recognizing the weaknesses and false cultural statements in various fields.

Imam Khamenei pointed out that after the Islamic Revolution, wrong cultural ideas were set aside in favor of Islamic values.

"The Islamic revolution was like a miracle due to the leadership of the Imam [RA]..." His Eminence said, adding that the revolution changed the political, cultural and social foundations and the false perceptions that were dominating the minds of the people.

Imam Khamenei considered the culture of "Westernism" and even the use of foreign words to be another false cultural statement dominating in the society, and the Islamic Revolution changed this false statement and turned it into a culture of "revolting against the West."

His Eminence went on to say that "With the help of the Revolution's intellectual foundations and active youth, that revolutionary culture and spirit can be revived once again and a huge cultural movement can be created."

Imam Khamenei further termed correct cultural engineering as a fundamental task for correcting the cultural structure and said, "constant vigilance, accurate knowledge of cultural weaknesses in areas such as society, politics, family, lifestyle and other areas and efforts to achieve scientific solutions to eliminate weaknesses and offer and promote cultural statements are among the necessities of the country's cultural engineering.”
