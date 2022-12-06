‘Israel’s’ Only Producer of Petrochemicals Catches Huge Fire

Islam Times - Pictures from the Bazan Refinery near Haifa in occupied Palestine indicated the breaking out of a huge fire, according to ‘Israeli’ Kan 11 broadcaster.

An electrical transformer at the Carmel Olefins facility in Haifa, northwestern the occupied Palestinian territories, caught fire due to an alleged malfunction.According to reports, calls about smoke rising from the vicinity of the Carmel Olefins plant in Haifa prompted the dispatch of fire and rescue crews to the Bazan complex on Tuesday morning.The emergency team at the plant used fire extinguishers to put out the transformer as the assistance of numerous forces from the Kiryot and Haifa station arrived on the scene.Carmel Olefins is the only producer of petrochemical goods used as raw materials in the plastics sector in the occupied territories.The incident took place a week after the fire department of Haifa asked settlers to keep their windows closed and reduce unnecessary travel after dense red smoke was seen coming out of a refinery's main chimney.The scope of Bazan Refinery's harmful environmental activities has caused severe concerns about the future of this area, which was intended to develop into a tourism hotspot for the Zionist regime.Bazan has been convicted of environmental violations in four separate cases since 2015.