0
Tuesday 6 December 2022 - 23:05

China Vows to Thwart Any ‘Independence’ Schemes for Taiwan

Story Code : 1028936
China Vows to Thwart Any ‘Independence’ Schemes for Taiwan
“Solving the issue of Taiwan is an internal affair of the Chinese people,” China’s Defense Ministry quoted Tan as saying on its official WeChat channel. According to him, at present, “some in the United States are under the illusion that they could contain China by way of Taiwan, while the administration of [Taiwan’s ruling] Democratic Progressive Party has been trying in vain to rely on the United States in their quest for independence.” This, Tan Kefei stressed, has been “the source of tensions in the Taiwan Strait.”

“We are committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, however we do not renounce the use of force and do reserve the right to take any necessary measures,” the spokesman for China’s top brass assured. “The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has the confidence and every capacity to thwart any outside interference or separatist plans seeking Taiwan’s independence and achieve complete national reunification,” he concluded.

In its annual report on China’s military capability, released last week, the Pentagon believes that Beijing can use a range of military campaigns against Taiwan, ranging from a blockade to a “full-scale invasion.”

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to China’s official position supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.

The US severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1979 and established relations with the PRC. While recognizing the ‘one-China’ policy, Washington still continues to maintain contact with the Taipei administration and supplies the island with weapons. Tensions heightened in the Taiwan Strait after the early August visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island.
Comment


Featured Stories
WSJ: US Secretly Modified HIMARS Sent to Ukraine
WSJ: US Secretly Modified HIMARS Sent to Ukraine
North Korea Orders New Artillery Fire over US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Orders New Artillery Fire over US-South Korea Drills
6 December 2022
White House Asks Republicans to Condemn Trump Remarks on US Constitution
White House Asks Republicans to Condemn Trump Remarks on US Constitution
6 December 2022
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
5 December 2022
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
5 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
5 December 2022
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
5 December 2022
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
4 December 2022
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
4 December 2022
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
4 December 2022
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
4 December 2022
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
3 December 2022
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
3 December 2022