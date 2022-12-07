0
Wednesday 7 December 2022 - 10:46

Russia's Exclusion From G20 Unrealistic: Deputy FM

Story Code : 1029007
Russia
The US House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday reached an agreement on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, with committee leadership agreeing to an act that would exclude Russian government officials from the G20 and other international institutions, Sputnik reported.

"We see that the Western policy is now aimed at isolating Russia, which has already failed, as well as attempts to exclude Russia from various multilateral formats have failed," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

He added that the majority of world nations do not support such attempts by the US.
