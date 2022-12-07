Radical Israeli Settlers, Supported by Army Forces, Attack Palestinian School near Nablus

Islam Times - Extremist Israeli settlers attacked Wednesday a Palestinian high school in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, forcing the school staff had to evacuate the students for their safety.

According to WAFA news agency, the radical settlers from the illegal settlement of Yitzhar stoned the Madama High School for Girls, under protection from the Israeli forces, sparking confrontations with Palestinians.The soldiers fired tear gas canisters towards protestors and their houses.Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the occupied West Bank and rarely is prosecuted by apartheid Israeli regime.Settlers' violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in illegal settlements across occupied East al-Quds and West Bank in violation of international law.