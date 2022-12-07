Saudi Arabia Set Conditions for US to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia reportedly has set conditions for the US to normalize its ties with Israeli regime, with the kingdom's foreign minister saying Riyadh is looking to normalize relations with Tel Aviv, but that this will take time

"The direction of Saudi-Israeli relations is normalization, but it will take more time and we must not put the cart before the horse." Israeli news website i24NEWS cited Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir as saying in a meeting held in recent weeks with American Jews.In a separate meeting which was held last month with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi presented a list of demands in exchange for progress, all directed at Washington. The Palestinian issue was not mentioned in the conversation.According to the Israeli Website, Adel Al-Jubeir met in recent weeks with US Jewish community leaders in Washington where he delivered messages regarding future relations with Israel. According to the document obtained by i24NEWS, Al-Jubeir told the audience that progress on Israeli-Saudi normalization is ongoing, but that more time is required for it to bear fruit.i24NEWS also claimed that in a recent conversation with an American delegation to Riyadh, organized by the Washington Institute, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was asked what would bring Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israeli regime.Bin Salman listed three main demands, all referred to Washington: an affirmation of the US-Saudi alliance, a commitment to follow through on weapon supplies as though Saudi Arabia were a NATO-like country, and an agreement that will allow the Saudis to exploit their extensive uranium reserves for a restricted civil nuclear program.Earlier in January, Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud announced that the kingdom plans to use its uranium resources, which reportedly amount to around 1.4 percent of current global reserves, to develop a nuclear power program.Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed US-brokered normalization agreements with Israel in an event in Washington in September 2020. Sudan and Morocco followed suit later that year. Palestinians have condemned the deals as a treacherous “stab in the back.”