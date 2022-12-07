0
Wednesday 7 December 2022 - 21:20

Saudi Arabia Set Conditions for US to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime

Story Code : 1029083
Saudi Arabia Set Conditions for US to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime
"The direction of Saudi-Israeli relations is normalization, but it will take more time and we must not put the cart before the horse." Israeli news website i24NEWS cited Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir as saying in a meeting held in recent weeks with American Jews.

In a separate meeting which was held last month with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi presented a list of demands in exchange for progress, all directed at Washington. The Palestinian issue was not mentioned in the conversation.

According to the Israeli Website, Adel Al-Jubeir met in recent weeks with US Jewish community leaders in Washington where he delivered messages regarding future relations with Israel. According to the document obtained by i24NEWS, Al-Jubeir told the audience that progress on Israeli-Saudi normalization is ongoing, but that more time is required for it to bear fruit.

i24NEWS also claimed that in a recent conversation with an American delegation to Riyadh, organized by the Washington Institute, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was asked what would bring Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israeli regime. 

Bin Salman listed three main demands, all referred to Washington: an affirmation of the US-Saudi alliance, a commitment to follow through on weapon supplies as though Saudi Arabia were a NATO-like country, and an agreement that will allow the Saudis to exploit their extensive uranium reserves for a restricted civil nuclear program.

Earlier in January, Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud announced that the kingdom plans to use its uranium resources, which reportedly amount to around 1.4 percent of current global reserves, to develop a nuclear power program.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed US-brokered normalization agreements with Israel in an event in Washington in September 2020. Sudan and Morocco followed suit later that year. Palestinians have condemned the deals as a treacherous “stab in the back.”
Comment


Featured Stories
At the World Cup, The Arab World Rallies to Palestinian Cause
At the World Cup, The Arab World Rallies to Palestinian Cause
US Military Bill Authorizes More Ukraine, Taiwan Aid
US Military Bill Authorizes More Ukraine, Taiwan Aid
7 December 2022
Raisi Hails Iranian Students for Foiling Enemies’ Plots
Raisi Hails Iranian Students for Foiling Enemies’ Plots
7 December 2022
US Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against MBS In Khashoggi Murder
US Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against MBS In Khashoggi Murder
7 December 2022
WSJ: US Secretly Modified HIMARS Sent to Ukraine
WSJ: US Secretly Modified HIMARS Sent to Ukraine
6 December 2022
North Korea Orders New Artillery Fire over US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Orders New Artillery Fire over US-South Korea Drills
6 December 2022
White House Asks Republicans to Condemn Trump Remarks on US Constitution
White House Asks Republicans to Condemn Trump Remarks on US Constitution
6 December 2022
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
5 December 2022
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
5 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
5 December 2022
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
5 December 2022
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
4 December 2022
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
4 December 2022