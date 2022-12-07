0
Wednesday 7 December 2022 - 21:29

Sayyed Houthi Underlines Readiness to Confront Enemy’s Escalation

Addressing crowds on the martyr’s anniversary, Sayyed Houthi stressed rejection of humiliating the Yemenis in the process of providing them with the needed goods.

Sayyed Houthi affirmed keenness on reaching the fair and honorable peace without wasting the national dignity, freedom and independence.

Sayyed Houthi also noted that the Saudi enemy wants the Yemenis to normalize ties with ‘Israel’ and take an antagonistic stance towards the Palestinian people, Iran and Hezbollah.

“Hezbollah has taken the most honorable stand by us across the Arab world.”
