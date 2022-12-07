0
Wednesday 7 December 2022 - 21:36

Extremists Splitting Israeli Army: Netanyahu to Face Unprecedented Challenge

Extremists Splitting Israeli Army: Netanyahu to Face Unprecedented Challenge
The Israeli Channel 12 indicated that 412 of the retired army officers sent a letter to the incoming prime minister  Benjamin Netanyahu in which they ask him to prevent the Rightist extremists from splitting the Zionist army.

The Zionist channel reported several cases of military disobedience in the enemy’s military, adding that evading the military service may become a common phenomenon.

According to the report, the letter warned against a wide case of anarchy that is expected to storm the Zionist army if the new government does not take the necessary measures.

MK Gadi Eisenkot, a former chief of Israeli military staff, called for a million Zionists to take to the streets to demonstrate if Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected incoming government enacts “controversial elements” of its potential agenda.

Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper indicated that the Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah managed to predict this internal fragility in the Zionist entity when he stressed in 2000 that it is weaker than a spider web despite its military power.
