Wednesday 7 December 2022 - 21:39

Hezbollah Congratulates Moroccan Football Team on World Cup Win: Raising Palestine’s Flag is Another Victory

Hezbollah Congratulates Moroccan Football Team on World Cup Win: Raising Palestine’s Flag is Another Victory
Sheikh Qassem addressed the Moroccan team, saying: “You won when you were qualified to the quarter finals and raised Palestines flag.”

“We love you, o’ lions,” Sheikh Qassem concluded, congratulating Palestine for having such Arab supporters.

Morocco dumped Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout on Tuesday with Spanish-born Achraf Hakimi scoring the decisive spot-kick after Spain squandered all three of their attempts, following a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.
