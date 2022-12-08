0
Thursday 8 December 2022 - 21:25

Raisi: Already Free Iranian People Not to Be Fooled by West’s Claims

Raisi made the comments on a visit to Robat Karim in the suburb of Tehran on Thursday morning. 

"What we need to know today is the conspiracies and seditions and also the people want to create chaos and division in the society and target people's beliefs with their plots" Raisi said on the sidelines of the visit to Robat Karim.

"Iranian people know the enemy well, we gained our freedom after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and we will not lose this freedom," the Iranian president said.

Raisi was accompanied by his Chief of Staff and Vice-President for Executive Affairs, as well as the ministers of Energy, and Roads and Urban Development.

Visiting the projects under construction, participating in the meeting of the administrative council and meeting with the public are among the plans of the President's half-day trip to Robat Karim.

The President had previously visited Varamin, Gharchak, Pardis, Pishva, Shahr-e Ghods, Malard, Shahriyar, Pakdasht and Eslamshahr as part of a field visit to the cities of Tehran province.

As part of today's trip, the president also visited the Parand Metro project and was informed about the latest status of the construction of this project by the project managers.

The process of constructing the Parand Metro line started 14 years ago, and the people of this city have been waiting for the metro train to arrive in their city for years.

This metro line branches off from Shahed Station in metro line one and reaches Parand city with 5 stations along a 50km route. 30 km of the first Parand metro line with Shahr-e Aftab and Imam Khomeini International Airport stations has been put into operation and the last 20 km is under construction.

During his visit to this project, the President obliged the officials to urgently complete the remaining part of this project so that the people of this city can benefit from it.

The managers of the project promised that the Parand Metro will be ready for operation in June of next year.
