Thursday 8 December 2022 - 21:26

Diplomat: NATO Knew Ukraine Was Preparing Attacks on Russian Military Airfields

Diplomat: NATO Knew Ukraine Was Preparing Attacks on Russian Military Airfields
"NATO was aware of the preparations for the latest Ukrainian attacks on the Russian military airfields. We gave them an immediate response with a massive strike on the military command and control system, defense complex facilities and related energy facilities in Ukraine. No one should have any doubts that this will happen every time if acts of Ukrainian terrorism continue," Gavrilov said at a plenary meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation.

On Monday, Ukraine launched attacks on the Russian military airfields with what the Russian military said were Soviet-made jet drones. The Russian air defense intercepted the drones, but their fragments killed three and injured four soldiers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Commenting on the attack, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that Washington had not encouraged Kiev to carry out strikes on Russian soil.
