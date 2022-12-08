UN: “Israel” Must Give Up Nuke Weapons in Lopsided Vote

Islam Times - The United Nations General Assembly affirmed that the “Israeli” entity must give up its nuclear weapons in a 149-6 vote taken on Wednesday.

An earlier version of the text was approved in the UNGA's Fifth Committee in October with a 152-5 vote.Ukraine had voted against the entity in the Fifth Committee, but this time around was absent from the proceedings after it had been criticized for standing against Israel.Those who opposed the resolution were: Canada, “Israel”, Micronesia, Palau and the United States. Liberia, which had been absent from the vote in October, changed its position and opposed the text.Another 26 countries, including India and many European states, abstained from the resolution which is part of an annual package of over 15 anti-“Israel” and pro-Palestinian texts the UNGA approves.The “Israeli” entity is believed to be the only one in the region to possess nuclear weapons, even though it has never admitted to having such an arsenal.The resolution presumes that the entity has such weapons. It calls on the “Israeli” entity to "not to develop, produce, test or others acquire nuclear weapons" and to "renounce possession of nuclear weapons."The resolution also called on the “Israeli” entity to accede to the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons treaty and to place "all its nuclear facilities under comprehensive International Atomic Energy safeguards.The “Israeli” entity, along with India, Pakistan and South Sudan has not signed the treaty.The resolution was put forward by the Palestinian Authority and 20 countries in the Middle East including Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.It was voted on just as the “Israeli” entity’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan and his Emirati counterpart are leading a joint mission of ambassadors to the UN on a visit to the entity.