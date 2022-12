Islam Times - Iraqi media sources on Thursday reported that a huge fire broke out in a food warehouse near "Al-Lulwah" hotel in the "Bab Al-Khan" area in the center of the city of Karbala.

Iraqi-based Al-Ahed News Website released pictures of the fire and wrote that this fire took place in one of the warehouses on "Al-Alqami” street near the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (PBUH).According to this report, the firefighters immediately arrived in the scene of accident but it is said that four people were locked inside the warehouse.