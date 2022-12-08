0
Thursday 8 December 2022 - 22:58

US Senate Announces Further Support for Rioters in Iran

Story Code : 1029251
US Senate Announces Further Support for Rioters in Iran
This resolution asks the US President Joe Biden's administration to impose new sanctions against Iranian officials and institutions under the pretext of these riots.

In addition, American senators have asked the private sector in their country to cooperate with the government and provide access to the necessary technologies for rioters in Iran to communicate with each other.

After seeing Iran's steadfastness in demanding nation's rights in the Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA, Washington and the Western countries went towards sparking riots in Iran over the past few months with the aim of pushing Tehran to make concessions at the negotiating table.
Comment


Featured Stories
Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp
Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp
Putin: Russia
Putin: Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine Could Take a Long Time
8 December 2022
Chemical Weapons Probes Can Expose Western Plots against Syria
Chemical Weapons Probes Can Expose Western Plots against Syria
8 December 2022
Iranian Copters Fly Offshore Missions with Night-Vision Gear: Commander
Iranian Copters Fly Offshore Missions with Night-Vision Gear: Commander
8 December 2022
At the World Cup, The Arab World Rallies to Palestinian Cause
At the World Cup, The Arab World Rallies to Palestinian Cause
By Ishaan Tharoor
7 December 2022
US Military Bill Authorizes More Ukraine, Taiwan Aid
US Military Bill Authorizes More Ukraine, Taiwan Aid
7 December 2022
Raisi Hails Iranian Students for Foiling Enemies’ Plots
Raisi Hails Iranian Students for Foiling Enemies’ Plots
7 December 2022
US Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against MBS In Khashoggi Murder
US Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against MBS In Khashoggi Murder
7 December 2022
WSJ: US Secretly Modified HIMARS Sent to Ukraine
WSJ: US Secretly Modified HIMARS Sent to Ukraine
6 December 2022
North Korea Orders New Artillery Fire over US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Orders New Artillery Fire over US-South Korea Drills
6 December 2022
White House Asks Republicans to Condemn Trump Remarks on US Constitution
White House Asks Republicans to Condemn Trump Remarks on US Constitution
6 December 2022
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
5 December 2022
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
5 December 2022