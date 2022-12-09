Netanyahu Asks Mandate Extension to Form ‘Israeli’ Government

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has presented a request to the entity’s ‘President’ Isaac Herzog to extend the mandate granted to Netanyahu to form an ‘Israeli’ government by two weeks, due to the difficulties in the coalition negotiations.

According to ‘Israeli’ media, Netanyahu’s 28-day mandate expires at midnight on the night of December 11."Netanyahu has found himself mired in squabbles with the various right-wing and religious parties that make up his bloc of supporters in the Knesset," The Times of "Israel" reported.The process requires that Herzog studies the request, and in the event of approval, the Prime Minister-designate is granted a mandate for a period of 14 days, which cannot be extended, to form the government."Herzog is widely expected to grant it this time as well," the ‘Israeli’ news website reported.In late November, the i24NEWS website reported that Netanyahu's request comes in the wake of difficulties "to replace the Speaker of the Knesset [‘Israeli’ parliament] and to have to ratify the Deri Law and the Ben Gvir Law."On November 13, Herzog assigned Netanyahu to form a new government, based on recommendations he received from Knesset representatives after the elections in November.Netanyahu received the recommendation of 64 members of the Knesset to form a new government, following the consultations that the Zionist ‘President’ held with the leaders of the winning parties in the elections.