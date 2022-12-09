0
Friday 9 December 2022 - 09:12

Fire Breaks Out in A Shopping Mall in Moscow Region

Story Code : 1029282
Fire Breaks Out in A Shopping Mall in Moscow Region
The department said the fire covers an area of 7,000 square meters. Cans filled with paint and aerosols are exploding in the store at the scene, according to Sputnik.

Emergency services have confirmed that at least one person died as a result of the fire.

Some 30 people and nine units of equipment are engaged in extinguishing the fire.

"The fire at 7:05 a.m. [Moscow time, 04:00 GMT] was assigned difficulty number four of five," the press office of Russia's Ministry of Emergencies said.

The ministry's aviation was put on alert due to the fire and is ready to assist in extinguishing operations, the ministry added.

Moscow region's prosecutor's office launched an investigation and will examine compliance with Russian law, including fire safety. Deliberate acts, "as in arson", are being considered as a possible cause of the fire.
Comment


Featured Stories
Military Option on Table Against All-out Blockade on Yemen: Deputy PM
Military Option on Table Against All-out Blockade on Yemen: Deputy PM
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill Backing Record Military Spending
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill Backing Record Military Spending
9 December 2022
Netanyahu Asks Mandate Extension to Form ‘Israeli’ Government
Netanyahu Asks Mandate Extension to Form ‘Israeli’ Government
9 December 2022
Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp
Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp
8 December 2022
Putin: Russia
Putin: Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine Could Take a Long Time
8 December 2022
Chemical Weapons Probes Can Expose Western Plots against Syria
Chemical Weapons Probes Can Expose Western Plots against Syria
8 December 2022
Iranian Copters Fly Offshore Missions with Night-Vision Gear: Commander
Iranian Copters Fly Offshore Missions with Night-Vision Gear: Commander
8 December 2022
At the World Cup, The Arab World Rallies to Palestinian Cause
At the World Cup, The Arab World Rallies to Palestinian Cause
By Ishaan Tharoor
7 December 2022
US Military Bill Authorizes More Ukraine, Taiwan Aid
US Military Bill Authorizes More Ukraine, Taiwan Aid
7 December 2022
Raisi Hails Iranian Students for Foiling Enemies’ Plots
Raisi Hails Iranian Students for Foiling Enemies’ Plots
7 December 2022
US Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against MBS In Khashoggi Murder
US Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against MBS In Khashoggi Murder
7 December 2022
WSJ: US Secretly Modified HIMARS Sent to Ukraine
WSJ: US Secretly Modified HIMARS Sent to Ukraine
6 December 2022
North Korea Orders New Artillery Fire over US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Orders New Artillery Fire over US-South Korea Drills
6 December 2022