0
Friday 9 December 2022 - 10:00

Twitter Lies, Manipulates Accounts: Musk Promises Correction

Story Code : 1029291
Twitter Lies, Manipulates Accounts: Musk Promises Correction
The information was circulated based on internal correspondence and interviews with multiple high-level sources within the company. 

Despite repeated public assurances by top Twitter officials that the company does not “shadow ban” users, especially not “based on political viewpoints or ideology,” the practice actually existed under the euphemism of “visibility filtering,” according to journalist Bari Weiss, who published the second installment of the so-called ‘Twitter Files’ in a lengthy thread on Thursday night. 

“Think about visibility filtering as being a way for us to suppress what people see to different levels. It’s a very powerful tool,” one senior Twitter employee said, while another admitted that “normal people do not know how much we do.” 

Twitter moderators have the power to add the user to categories such as “Trends Blacklist,” “Search Blacklist” and “Do Not Amplify,” to limit the scope of a particular tweet or entire account’s discoverability – all without users’ knowledge or any warning. 

Weiss noted that the tools were even used to limit the reach of academics, including Stanford University’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who courted controversy after challenging the effectiveness of Covid-19 lockdowns and other pandemic mandates. He ended up on Twitter's “Trends Blacklist,” keeping his posts out of the site’s trending section, the documents show. 

However, above the common moderators was another “secret group” that handled issues concerning “high follower,” “controversial” and other notable users. Known as “Site Integrity Policy, Policy Escalation Support,” the team included high-level executives such as former Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust, Vijaya Gadde, the Global Head of Trust and Safety, Yoel Roth and CEOs Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal. 

In one notable example, the top-level moderation team was involved in decisions to repeatedly suspend the Libs of TikTok account, which routinely posted material mocking liberals and progressives, and has racked up more than 1.4 million followers. While the account was told it had violated Twitter’s policy against “hateful conduct,” an internal company memo circulated in October acknowledged that it had not “directly engaged in behavior violative of the Hateful Conduct policy” after all. 

“We're just getting started on our reporting,” Weiss concluded, promising that the next installment of the Twitter Files will soon be published by journalist Matt Taibbi, who opened the series last week with revelations about a company-wide effort to suppress a damaging report about Joe Biden’s family. 

In response, Twitter owner Elon Musk has said users will eventually be able to see their “shadowban” status. “Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal,” he said on Thursday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Military Option on Table Against All-out Blockade on Yemen: Deputy PM
Military Option on Table Against All-out Blockade on Yemen: Deputy PM
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill Backing Record Military Spending
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill Backing Record Military Spending
9 December 2022
Netanyahu Asks Mandate Extension to Form ‘Israeli’ Government
Netanyahu Asks Mandate Extension to Form ‘Israeli’ Government
9 December 2022
Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp
Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp
8 December 2022
Putin: Russia
Putin: Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine Could Take a Long Time
8 December 2022
Chemical Weapons Probes Can Expose Western Plots against Syria
Chemical Weapons Probes Can Expose Western Plots against Syria
8 December 2022
Iranian Copters Fly Offshore Missions with Night-Vision Gear: Commander
Iranian Copters Fly Offshore Missions with Night-Vision Gear: Commander
8 December 2022
At the World Cup, The Arab World Rallies to Palestinian Cause
At the World Cup, The Arab World Rallies to Palestinian Cause
By Ishaan Tharoor
7 December 2022
US Military Bill Authorizes More Ukraine, Taiwan Aid
US Military Bill Authorizes More Ukraine, Taiwan Aid
7 December 2022
Raisi Hails Iranian Students for Foiling Enemies’ Plots
Raisi Hails Iranian Students for Foiling Enemies’ Plots
7 December 2022
US Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against MBS In Khashoggi Murder
US Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against MBS In Khashoggi Murder
7 December 2022
WSJ: US Secretly Modified HIMARS Sent to Ukraine
WSJ: US Secretly Modified HIMARS Sent to Ukraine
6 December 2022
North Korea Orders New Artillery Fire over US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Orders New Artillery Fire over US-South Korea Drills
6 December 2022