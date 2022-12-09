0
Friday 9 December 2022 - 21:15

“Israeli” Oil Company Expanding in Morocco to Control Natural Gas Production

Story Code : 1029377
“Israeli” Oil Company Expanding in Morocco to Control Natural Gas Production
According to media reports, NewMed Energy signed agreements with ADARCO company and the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines [ONHYM] in Morocco to obtain a license to explore and produce natural gas or oil through the Boujdour Atlantic exploration license, located off the Moroccan coast in the Atlantic Ocean.

Regarding these agreements, NEOMED Energy will own 37.5% of the exploration license rights, Adarco will own an additional 37.5% and the remaining 25% will be allocated to the Moroccan ONHYM, subject to local law.

At the investor conference held in February 2022, the “Israeli” company revealed that it is in an advanced process to obtain exploration licenses in Morocco and that it has identified Morocco as a target country with huge potential, both geologically and commercially.

The Boujdour Atlantic License is located in the southern economic waters of Morocco and is granted for a period of 8 years.

Based on the work plan, and after 30 months from the date of granting the license, a geological and geophysical analysis will be conducted. The first exploratory drilling will take place after about two and a half years.

The agreements require obtaining the approval of ONHYM and Morocco’s Ministry of Finance, as well as the approval of the general assembly of NewMed Energy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Military Option on Table Against All-out Blockade on Yemen: Deputy PM
Military Option on Table Against All-out Blockade on Yemen: Deputy PM
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill Backing Record Military Spending
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill Backing Record Military Spending
9 December 2022
Netanyahu Asks Mandate Extension to Form ‘Israeli’ Government
Netanyahu Asks Mandate Extension to Form ‘Israeli’ Government
9 December 2022
Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp
Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp
8 December 2022
Putin: Russia
Putin: Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine Could Take a Long Time
8 December 2022
Chemical Weapons Probes Can Expose Western Plots against Syria
Chemical Weapons Probes Can Expose Western Plots against Syria
8 December 2022
Iranian Copters Fly Offshore Missions with Night-Vision Gear: Commander
Iranian Copters Fly Offshore Missions with Night-Vision Gear: Commander
8 December 2022
At the World Cup, The Arab World Rallies to Palestinian Cause
At the World Cup, The Arab World Rallies to Palestinian Cause
By Ishaan Tharoor
7 December 2022
US Military Bill Authorizes More Ukraine, Taiwan Aid
US Military Bill Authorizes More Ukraine, Taiwan Aid
7 December 2022
Raisi Hails Iranian Students for Foiling Enemies’ Plots
Raisi Hails Iranian Students for Foiling Enemies’ Plots
7 December 2022
US Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against MBS In Khashoggi Murder
US Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against MBS In Khashoggi Murder
7 December 2022
WSJ: US Secretly Modified HIMARS Sent to Ukraine
WSJ: US Secretly Modified HIMARS Sent to Ukraine
6 December 2022
North Korea Orders New Artillery Fire over US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Orders New Artillery Fire over US-South Korea Drills
6 December 2022