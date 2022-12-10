0
Saturday 10 December 2022

Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed

“How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump said Friday on his social media platform Truth Social before making it an official statement under his campaign for the 2024 presidency. “They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to ‘Israel’.”

This is not the first time Trump has accused American Jews of being disloyal. However, in the past he has said they were not loyal enough to the Zionist entity, not other “greatest friends.”

In 2019, Trump said that any Jew who votes for a Democrat shows “a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

The statement comes less than three weeks after a dinner Trump held with Nick Fuentes, who is under “Israeli” attack for questioning the so-called “Holocaust” and Kanye West, the rapper who now goes by Ye and who has for months under Zionist attack.
