Saturday 10 December 2022 - 09:28

Australia Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Individuals, Entities

Australia's foreign minister said on Saturday the government would place targeted sanctions on Russia and Iran in response to what it called "egregious" human rights violations, according to Reuters.

According to a statement released by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, the country imposes sanctions on 13 individuals and two entities, including Iran’s Morality Police and Basij Resistance Force, and six Iranians involved in countering the west-backed riots in recent months.

Earlier on Friday, the US, UK, and Canada imposed fresh sanctions on Tehran under the false pretext of violating human rights.

the UK on Friday imposed sanctions against 10 Iranian individuals accusing them of human rights violations.

This comes as the US and its European allies, for many years, have been the major violator of human rights by imposing cruel sanctions against independent countries like Iran.

Western-provoked riots have hit some Iranian provinces since 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died at a hospital in Tehran on September 16, three days after she collapsed at a police station.

An investigation has attributed Amini’s death to her medical condition, rather than alleged beatings by the police.

The riots have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing terrorist attacks across the country. In the last two months, the terrorists have set fire to public property and tortured several Basij members and security forces to death.
