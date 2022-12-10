0
Saturday 10 December 2022 - 12:04

‘Israel’, US Hold Joint Cyber Drills ‘Emphasizing on the Middle East’

The drill included training for “several real-world scenarios… with an emphasis on the Middle East,” the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces said.

This exercise is a continuation of the ‘Israeli’ military’s close cooperation with USCYBERCOM and expresses the growing partnership between the US Armed Forces and the ‘Israeli’ military in the cyber domain, which is reflected in joint and intensive operational activities in various arenas, the Zionist military explained.

The ‘Israeli’ Cyber Brigade, part of the military’s Computer Service Directorate, is a technological operational body that is in charge of providing the Zionist military and all of its systems with the ‘protection’ it needs from cyberattacks.

The drill took place at the Georgia Cyber Center, in Augusta, Georgia, and is the seventh such joint exercise between the ‘Israeli’ military and the US Cyber Command, the military said.
