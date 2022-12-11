0
Sunday 11 December 2022 - 00:15

US in Fears of Iran-Russia Partnership

The worried US administration even warned of deepening defense ties between Moscow and Tehran, with claims that Russia is using Iranian drones to hit targets in Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby cited US intelligence assessments for the allegations, saying Russia was offering Iran “an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their relationship into a full-fledged defense partnership.”

Washington has previously condemned security cooperation between Iran and Russia but on Friday described an extensive relationship involving equipment such as helicopters and fighter jets as well as drones, with the latter items resulting in new US sanctions.

Kirby claimed that Russia and Iran were considering setting up a drone assembly line in Russia for the Ukraine conflict, while Russia was training Iranian pilots on the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter, with Iran potentially receiving deliveries of the plane within the year.

“These fighter planes will significantly strengthen Iran’s air force relative to its regional neighbors,” Kirby alleged.

Western powers have accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia for its military operation in Ukraine.

Kirby said the US would sanction three Russian-based entities active in “the acquisition and use of Iranian drones.”

The sanctions apply to the Russian Aerospace Forces, the 924th State Centre for Unmanned Aviation and the Command of the Military Transport Aviation.

“The United States will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt these transfers and impose consequences on those engaged in this activity,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on the sanctions.

Last month, Tehran admitted it had sent drones to Russia but insisted they were supplied before Moscow’s Ukraine operation.
