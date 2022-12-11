0
Sunday 11 December 2022 - 00:15

MBS Made ’Personal Intervention’ To Secure Griner’s Release, US Denies His Mediation

Story Code : 1029550
"I am aware of his highness's personal efforts in relation to the basketball player and his engagement and personal intervention to facilitate this release," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told reporters in Riyadh on Thursday.

"As for what others say, I cannot comment on that."

Washington has denied any mediation by either Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates, saying the talks were between the United States and Russia after a joint Saudi-UAE statement that said the UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and the Saudi crown prince led mediation efforts.

Griner was released following a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout who was serving a 25-year sentence in the United States. Bout, 55, was one of the world's most wanted men.

The swap involving Griner and Russian citizen Bout took place at an airport in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

Biden had thanked the UAE "for helping us facilitate Brittney’s return, because that’s where she landed" on her way back to the US.

US-Saudi relations have been tense under the Biden administration, most notably after an October decision by the Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+ to cut oil production by two million barrels a day. The US condemned the decision and said that it would review its relationship with Riyadh.

Despite vowing consequences for Saudi Arabia's actions regarding OPEC+, which the US said was a move that aligned with Russian interests, the Biden administration has not undergone a change in its relationship with the kingdom.
