0
Sunday 11 December 2022 - 00:17

Iranian Commander: We’re among World’s Top Powers in Producing Air Defense Equipment, Ready To Face Threats

Story Code : 1029551
Iranian Commander: We’re among World’s Top Powers in Producing Air Defense Equipment, Ready To Face Threats
Speaking in a local ceremony on Friday evening, Elhami stated that “The Islamic Republic of Iran has attained salient achievements during the years after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in various fields including science and technology, etc.” 

In this context, he pointed to the upgraded version of the homegrown Bavar-373 defense missile system and noted that Iran has achieved the advanced air defense system which is able to destroy the enemies’ targets at a range of more than 300 kilometers. 

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Elhami referred to the hybrid war waged by enemies against the country and added that a part of the goal of this war, which is being launched against Iran, is to marginalize the progress and successes gained in the country. 

“Iran has always been the target of the arrogant powers in the world due to its special geographical and political situation,” he said, adding that “Not only haven’t these countries been able to undermine Iran’s outstanding defense power in the world, but also the country has gained salient achievements during these years.” 

Meanwhile, Elhami assured that “The Iran Army Air Defense Force is ready to confront all the external threats waged against the country with its utmost power relying upon its expert and committed staff by taking advantage of the world’s most modern defense technologies.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyber Attacks against
Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyber Attacks against 'Unwanted' Governments
Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed
Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed
10 December 2022
Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People
Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People
10 December 2022
Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader: The Path of Martyrs Is the Only Way to Achieve Freedom
Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader: The Path of Martyrs Is the Only Way to Achieve Freedom
10 December 2022
Military Option on Table Against All-out Blockade on Yemen: Deputy PM
Military Option on Table Against All-out Blockade on Yemen: Deputy PM
9 December 2022
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill Backing Record Military Spending
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill Backing Record Military Spending
9 December 2022
Netanyahu Asks Mandate Extension to Form ‘Israeli’ Government
Netanyahu Asks Mandate Extension to Form ‘Israeli’ Government
9 December 2022
Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp
Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp
8 December 2022
Putin: Russia
Putin: Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine Could Take a Long Time
8 December 2022
Chemical Weapons Probes Can Expose Western Plots against Syria
Chemical Weapons Probes Can Expose Western Plots against Syria
8 December 2022
Iranian Copters Fly Offshore Missions with Night-Vision Gear: Commander
Iranian Copters Fly Offshore Missions with Night-Vision Gear: Commander
8 December 2022
At the World Cup, The Arab World Rallies to Palestinian Cause
At the World Cup, The Arab World Rallies to Palestinian Cause
By Ishaan Tharoor
7 December 2022
US Military Bill Authorizes More Ukraine, Taiwan Aid
US Military Bill Authorizes More Ukraine, Taiwan Aid
7 December 2022