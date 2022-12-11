0
Sunday 11 December 2022 - 01:26

Jersey Explosion: One Person Dies, 12 People Are Missing After Flats Collapse

Emergency crews rushed to the scene in St. Helier, on the south of the island with a cordon still in place and smoke seen billowing into the sky.

Dramatic footage showed the moment the blast erupted as bright orange flames vented from the complex.

The explosion occurred in the early hours of Saturday with residents claiming fire crews had been called out hours before the blast due to the smell of gas.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Jersey Police said in a statement: “Following the explosion this morning at Haut du Mont, Pier Road, a number of residents are still missing.”
