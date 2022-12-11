Tehran Summons German Ambassador Over Berlin’s Inciting Terrorism in Iran

Islam Times - Iran summoned the German ambassador to Tehran over Berlin's vociferous support for foreign-backed riots and inciting terrorism in the Islamic Republic.

The envoy, Hans-Udo Muzel, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Friday after the German government "strongly condemned" Iran's execution of a rioter, and questioned the Islamic Republic's lawful response to the riots.During Muzel's meeting with Iranian Foreign Ministry officials, Iran conveyed its strong protest at Berlin's unacceptable intervention in the Islamic Republic's internal affairs.Foreign-backed violence and riots erupted across Iran in September after the tragic death in police custody of a young Iranian woman, named Mahsa Amini.The unfortunate incident was immediately picked up by Western-based media outlets and officials, who -- without providing any convincing evidence -- started claiming that the woman had been "murdered" by police forces.Iran also immediately released the CCTV footage showing the young lady fainting at a police station and being subsequently transferred to a hospital. Iranian authorities, meanwhile, conducted an investigation into the incident, concluding that Amini’s death had been caused by an illness, rather than alleged bodily harm.Earlier this month, Iran's Interior Ministry said the country's enemies had been using the opportunity of Amini's case to wage a hybrid war against the Islamic Republic to weaken its national solidarity and hinder the country's progress. The ministry added that some 200 people had so far lost their lives in the riots that it held separatist and terrorist groups responsible for causing.The ambassador was also notified that Germany was adopting duplicitous stances concerning the Islamic Republic's legitimate confrontation against terrorism and violence, while Berlin, itself, would consider security to be a redline, and did not tolerate riotous conduct.Earlier in the week, German officials arrested dozens of people, who had reportedly been plotting a coup against the German state.The Foreign Ministry told the ambassador that it was "intensely woeful" that Germany would adopt the "selective and dual" attitude, through which it would consider subversive efforts to be "good for others, but bad for themselves."The Foreign Ministry also reminded Germany of its "dismal record" vis-à-vis the Iranian people.The European country equipped the army of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein with chemical weapons during Iraq's 1980-88 war on the Islamic Republic, and has also been collaborating with the United States' illegal and oppressive sanctions against the Iranian people, it said.The German envoy, for his part, said he would convey Iran's protest to his respective government.Meanwhile, in a tweet on Friday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian singled out Germany’s “hypocritical and duplicitous” stance on the circumstances in Iran. He said fighting terrorism, violence and hate speech are clear international responsibility, adding Germany considers such scourges as red lines for itself but incites the same sinister phenomena in Iran and denounces Tehran’s legitimate campaign against them.