Sunday 11 December 2022 - 02:27

Japan May Create Hypersonic Weapons Control Unit by 2026, Reports Suggest

According to the report, the units are expected to be established and deployed on the islands of Kyushu and Hokkaido by 2026.

This coincides with the deadlines that the Japanese authorities have outlined for the deployment of modernized "type 12 anti-ship missiles", the range of which will be more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) instead of the current 100 kilometers, Sputnik reported.

Japanese media reported earlier that the government was studying the development of guided missiles with a range of up to 3,000 kilometers and their subsequent phased deployment in various parts of the country, including Hokkaido.

In addition, the media reported that Japan and the United States were considering the possibility of conducting a joint study of technologies for intercepting ballistic missiles with a hypersonic gliding warhead.

In particular, the Japanese Defense Ministry plans to begin designing an engine for long-range missiles with the ability to turn it in the event of a change in the trajectory of an enemy missile.
