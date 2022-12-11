0
Sunday 11 December 2022 - 04:26

Turkey Launches Airstrikes on Iraq’s Duhok Province

Story Code : 1029571
Turkey Launches Airstrikes on Iraq’s Duhok Province
Lebanese-based Al-Mayadeen reporter in Baghdad announced that Turkey has targeted Al-Amadiya (Amedi) region in Duhok located in northern Iraq, under the pretext of attacking the headquarters of PKK elements with airstrikes.

According to the report, the details of this attack and the possible casualties caused by this Turkish air strikes have not yet been announced yet.

Based on the news sources of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Turkey has established 58 military bases in the mountainous areas of this region in the past two and a half years.
