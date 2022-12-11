0
Sunday 11 December 2022 - 10:13

Cuban President Discusses Bilateral Relations with US Lawmakers

Story Code : 1029607
An embargo on Cuba has been in place since former US president John F. Kennedy imposed it in 1962.

"I welcomed a delegation from the US Congress chaired by James McGovern. We addressed our differences and topics of common interest. The shared will to improve bilateral relations was reiterated. I expressed the need to put an end to measures that harm the Cuban population," Diaz-Canel said on Twitter on Saturday, Sputnik reported.

US Congressman Jim McGovern represents the Second District of Massachusetts in the US House of Representatives and has been a longtime advocate of normalizing relations with Cuba.

In September, the US Embassy in Havana announced that the United States was going to resume full immigrant visa processing services in Cuba in early 2023.
