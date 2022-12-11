Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds

Islam Times - Palestinians were attacked by Israeli forces as they gathered in large numbers in Jerusalem al-Quds as well as across occupied lands to celebrate Morocco’s win against Portugal at the World Cup’s quarterfinals in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.

Palestinians packed cafes and a sporting hall, turned into a free World Cup viewing venue by Qatar for residents of the impoverished Gaza, cheering and rejoicing at the victory. Some held posters with Palestinian and Moroccan flags and a slogan that said: “One People, One Country.”When Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute of the first half, the crowd celebrated with loud cheers.In Ramallah’s Arafat Square, thousands danced and sweets were distributed when the game ended, “while car horns blared and fireworks and celebratory gunfire rattled through the night,” the Guardian reported.At the end of the game, the fans rallied amid cheers for Morocco and Palestine, raising the flags of both nations.The Moroccan team became the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal.Morocco’s victory in Qatar has touched Palestinians since the players and many of their supporters expressed solidarity on and off the field during the World Cup. Palestinian flags were regularly featured in groups of Morocco’s supporters in Qatar and among fans celebrating in Europe.Morocco’s phenomenal run also reverberated across Africa on Saturday.“Continental history!” the Confederation of African Football wrote on Twitter after Morocco’s victory.“Historic and fantastic,” African Union chair and Senegalese President Macky Sall wrote in a tweet.There was elation in Tunisia on Saturday after hundreds of Morocco fans gathered in front of the municipal theater in the capital, Tunis, blasting horns as they drove along the main road.Waving Tunisian, Moroccan and Palestinian flags, supporters of the rival North African team danced and chanted slogans hailing the Atlas Lions.