Al-Nusra Terrorists Target NW Syria 2 Times in Past 24 Hrs

Islam Times - Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group carried out 2 attacks on Syria's de-escalation zone during the past day, Deputy Chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Major General Oleg Yegorov said.

The terrorist attacks were carried out in the de-escalation zone of the Idlib province, Major General Yegorov said.According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four de-escalation zones were established in Syria.Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist and adversary groups.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.